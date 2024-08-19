Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,766 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

NASDAQ COO traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 492,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

