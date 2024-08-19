Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.19 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of SO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.99. 1,634,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,247. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

