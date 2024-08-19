Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $407,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $407,710.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $42,919,845. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $349.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,785. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.45. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.