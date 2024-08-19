Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.29 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,457,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,292. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

