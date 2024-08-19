Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 232,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $111.72. The company had a trading volume of 691,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,154. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.10.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

