Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.06. The company had a trading volume of 810,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.42.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

