Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 873,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

