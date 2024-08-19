Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,228 shares of company stock worth $3,334,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 270,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,511. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

