Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,527 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $236.98. 773,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,503. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

