Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.45. 550,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,706. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

