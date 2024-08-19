Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,262 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 915,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. 13,334,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,239,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

