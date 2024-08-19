Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,679 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $6.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $660.05. The company had a trading volume of 608,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,815. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $631.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $633.71. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.77.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

