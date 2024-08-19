Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,532,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $43.89. 13,467,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,116,330. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

