Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $29.37 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after purchasing an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,328. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $122.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.