Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.