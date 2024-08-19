Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:NOG opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock worth $252,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

