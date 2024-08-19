Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.21. 1,681,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,655. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

