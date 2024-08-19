Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

