Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

