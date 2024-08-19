NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $71.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $82.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 357,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 164,543 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

