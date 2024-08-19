NU’s (NU) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NU from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.
NU Stock Up 2.2 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
