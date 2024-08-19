Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,686.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,796 shares of company stock worth $44,554. Insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

