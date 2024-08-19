Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $30.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oculis Price Performance
NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Oculis has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Oculis Company Profile
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.