Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Omeros by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

