Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Ouster alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ouster

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Price Performance

NYSE OUST opened at $8.01 on Monday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.