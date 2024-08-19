Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ouster by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE OUST opened at $8.01 on Monday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
