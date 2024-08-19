Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 19th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PCFBY opened at $5.32 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

