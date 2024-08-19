Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (PCFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on September 19th

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0926 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PCFBY opened at $5.32 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
