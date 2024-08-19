PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACS. Truist Financial upped their price target on PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group during the second quarter valued at $8,905,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in PACS Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,584,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the second quarter worth about $3,510,000.

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14. PACS Group has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACS Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

