Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.18-6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10-9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.11 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.47-1.49 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.36. 6,214,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,376,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day moving average of $310.65. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

