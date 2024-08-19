Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 37,180 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,180 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coupang by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. 10,902,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,813,609. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 40,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 544,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 501,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,309,354 and sold 950,432 shares valued at $20,118,597. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

