Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.64. 2,589,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

