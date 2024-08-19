Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $11.51 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

DHR traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.27. 1,597,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.78. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

