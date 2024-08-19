Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $6.46 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after buying an additional 686,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.91. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $238.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.41.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

