Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.60. 5,162,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,363. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $232.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

