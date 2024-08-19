Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after purchasing an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.48. 2,783,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.31 and a twelve month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.