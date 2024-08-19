Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 96 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 278.5% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 131,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,680 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 10.7% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Up 0.3 %

Cencora stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 788,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,013. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $247.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

