Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,064.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $423.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $367.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.21. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

