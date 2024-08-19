Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.27.

PYCR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after buying an additional 422,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

