Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.21

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1284313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,760,155 shares of company stock worth $9,573,509. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

