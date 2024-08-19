PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 285,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 164,608 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 867,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after buying an additional 274,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

