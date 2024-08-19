PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $857.40 million and $39.78 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 857,175,665 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 843,924,639.492521. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.00016395 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $24,577,556.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

