PeiPei (ETH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (PEIPEI)

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a total market cap of $55.34 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PeiPei (ETH) Profile

PeiPei (ETH)’s launch date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,430,469,743,090 tokens. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 406,430,469,743,089.7 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000015 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,829,963.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeiPei (ETH) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

