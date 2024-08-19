Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 2.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.7 %

LSXMK traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 591,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,206. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.