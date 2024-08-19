Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 5.9% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.49. 2,386,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,969. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

