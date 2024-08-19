Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,929 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 2.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 253,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,567. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.