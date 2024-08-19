PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.4%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.40 and last traded at $173.26. 420,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,459,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.