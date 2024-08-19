Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Up 11.6%

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.85 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). 14,936,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 11,358,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).
Petro Matad Trading Up 11.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.35.
Petro Matad Company Profile
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.
