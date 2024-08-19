Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

PPC stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

