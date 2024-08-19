Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 19,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $157,680.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842,868 shares in the company, valued at $22,856,658.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 278,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,052 over the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.