Piper Sandler Companies Begins Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Couchbase stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $254,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $254,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,698 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

