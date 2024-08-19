Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 583 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, hitting $368.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,382. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.16. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

